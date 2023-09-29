Pelangai by-election: BN candidate’s campaign covers 55 pct

BENTONG: With one week to go before polling day, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pelangai state by-election, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam said his campaign has covered about 55 per cent of voters in the constituency.

He said he would increase efforts to meet all voters, especially the youths, with only one week left of the campaign period.

“We have a few more segments of the community (that I need to meet), which means there are still areas that I have not entered yet,” he said when met by reporters here today.

He added that the community’s acceptance has been very positive as that the constituency is a BN traditional stronghold.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat said public support for PN was better than in the last 15th General Election (GE15).

“The response has been good so far. The Chinese, Indian and Orang Asli communities have also started to accept our presence,” said Kasim, who once contested for a state seat in GE15.

The Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7 will witness a three-cornered clash between Amizar, Kasim and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The by-election was being called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun in a plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, last month.

In GE15, Johari from BN, won with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Kasim (PN), Ahmed Wafiuddin from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Pejuang candidate Isa Ahmad.-Bernama