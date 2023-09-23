Pelangai by-election: Candidates to focus on development, youth

BENTONG: Aspects of development and the welfare and needs of the younger generation will be among the focus of Pelangai by-election Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam.

Amizar, 50, said apart from continuing with the development plans and agenda of the late incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, matters relating to youth will be an additional manifesto for him.

“I want to focus on the younger generation, as many development programmes, activities and opportunities which we can provide is to empower youth in the constituency,” he told reporters after the nomination of candidates at Felda Kemasul community hall here today.

The Pelangai by-election is a three-way contest between Amizar, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

In this regard, Kasim, 63, said he would like to bring the issue of development especially roads in Pelangai which according to him have fallen behind compared to other constituencies if given the mandate by the people.

At the same time, he is confident of garnering support from youth from his experience as a former secondary school and vocational college teacher.

As for Haslihelmy, 36, he wants to champion the interests of the younger generation especially the second and third Felda generations in Pelangai constituency.

“Even though I do not have a large machinery, I will prove that we can mobilise efforts for victory,” said Haslihelmy who is using the car symbol.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Oct 7 while early voting is on Oct 3.

A total of 16,456 voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the by-election including 36 police personnel and three overseas postal voters

From the total, there are 7,639 voters aged between 18 to 39 in the contituency based on EC’s electoral rolls statistics. - Bernama