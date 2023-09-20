Pelangai By-Election: Conduct initial check for smooth nomination, EC tells potential candidates

BENTONG: The Election Commission (EC) today advised potential candidates of the Pelangai state by-election to fill in the nomination form and do an initial check with the office of the returning officer or Pahang election office prior to nomination day on Saturday.

EC Secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said potential candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance and the receipt should be brought on nomination day as proof of payment.

“For candidates representing any political party, they are reminded to submit a letter of authorisation to use the symbol of the party when submitting their nomination forms,” he said in a statement today.

He said the nomination papers can be submitted from 9am to 10am to the returning officer at Candidate Nomination Centre at Felda Kemasul Public Hall.

On the nomination day, each potential candidate can only be accompanied by one proposer and seconder to enter the centre.

Apart from this, the use of any type of musical instruments or loudspeakers for the purpose of political propaganda by any means including through the use of any type of vehicle is not permitted on nomination day and it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Ikmalrudin said the public as well as supporters who accompany candidates are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the nomination centre perimeter that has been set.

“Candidates who have paid a deposit for election campaign materials are also subject to the bylaws of local authority for the purpose of exhibiting and distributing election campaign materials that contain photos of candidates, party emblems/symbols and photos of party leaders of coalition/component they represent,” he added.

He further advised potential candidates and political parties involved to always comply with laws, regulations, code of ethics and instructions issued by the EC, the police and local authorities.

The EC has fixed Oct 7 as polling day for the Pelangai state by-election, following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was one of the 10 victims of the plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Aug 17.-Bernama