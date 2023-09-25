Pelangai by-election: Dad reminds Amizar to not promise the moon and stars just to gain votes

BENTONG: “Don’t promise the moon and the stars just to get votes”, that was the fatherly advice to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pelangai State Assembly by-election, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam.

Abu Adam Duaji, 74, said he often reminded his son Amizar, the third of seven brothers, to only promise if the matter can really be implemented, especially in the heat and passion of the current campaigning period.

“I tell you, if you make a promise, always remember to fulfil it, if you are unable to fulfil it straight away, try to fulfil it little by little, you have to remember that when you make a promise, you have to keep it.

“Don’t just dismiss it, (that) a promise is a promise, (when) it’s not fulfilled, it’s not good, we Muslims have to remember that, there is a law, and if Allah SWT allows Amizar to be a representative of the people this time, I hope he continues to follow my advice,” he said here today.

Abu Adam, who resides in Felda Chemomoi here, said that if the Pelangai by-election result is in Amizar’s favour, he will certainly be a ‘scrutineer and examiner’ to ensure his son fulfills everything he promised to the residents.

In the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7, Amizar, 50, who is a member of the Bentong UMNO committee, is facing a three-cornered fight featuring Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Pelangai by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, who died in the Elmina plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17. -Bernama