Pelangai by-election: Don’t touch 3R issues

BERA: The police have reminded all parties to not touch on 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues throughout the Pelangai by-election campaigning period.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said those contesting in the by-election need to apply for police permits should they want to conduct political talks for safety purposes and to refrain from destroying their rivals’ campaign materials.

He said today’s nomination process went well without any unwanted incidents happening and advised contesting parties to not hang up posters, flags or campaign materials at junctions as it could affect motorists’ view.

“We hope all candidates and party supporters will continue to obey election rules and the law in general,” he told reporters after the opening of the Al-Sultan Abdullah Bridge in Kampung Seberang Guai here today.

The Pelangai by-election will be a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat (Perikatan Nasional) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, with polling day falling on Oct 7 and early voting on Oct 3.

On developments regarding investigations into claims that Jengka assemblyman Shahril Azman Abd Halim of PAS played up 3R sentiments on TikTok recently, Yahaya said they were completing the investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Sept 13, Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman’s special officer Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri lodged a police report claiming that Shahril Azman had played up 3R sentiments in a video uploaded on his TikTok account.-Bernama