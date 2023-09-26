Pelangai by-election: No need for early voting centre

KUANTAN: There will be no early voting centre open on Oct 3 as all police personnel for the Pelangai state by-election have been issued with postal vote ballot, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said EC had issued 73 ballot papers to those eligible to vote for the by-election yesterday.

According to him, 69 papers were issued under category 1A encompassing election personnel who are members or officers of EC, policemen and media personnel apart from 1C for agency and organisation as well as three overseas absentee voters (PTH).

“The postal vote ballot issuance was conducted before postal vote agents from all contesting candidates,” he said in a statement today.

In this regards, EC reminded all postal voters to mark on the ballot paper, complete Identity Declaration form (Form 2) and returned it to the returning officer before 5 pm on polling day on Oct 7.

“Voters are reminded to keep the vote secret by not taking picture of the ballot paper and posting it on social media,’ he said.

EC had earlier fixed voting day on Oct 7 while early voting is on Oct 3. -Bernama