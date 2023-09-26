Pelangai by-election: Opposition offering empty promises - MB

BENTONG: The opposition is unable to help the people in the Pelangai state constituency, especially in terms of infrastructure development and basic facilities in the area, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix).

He added that the opposition has no plans on the matter, yet, they hoped the voters would give victory to their candidate.

“The opposition cannot do anything, I have had many people (from opposition areas) who told me their elected representatives were unable to provide assistance to the residents of the area due to lack of allocations.

“What does that mean? It means that they are not ready to become elected representatives. During the campaign, they promise the moon and the stars but once they have won suddenly they claim there is no allocation,“ he told reporters after attending the Bentong District Fruit Carnival at Dataran Pelangai here today.

Also present were the MP for Bentong Young Syefura Othman and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pelangai by-election Datuk Amizar Abu Adam.

Therefore, Wan Rosdy who is also Pelangai BN by-election director called on voters to choose wisely and not to be easily deceived by any propaganda and promises made by the opposition.

“Don’t be taken in by their sweet promises. Should they win later, they will tell you to seek help from the government,“ he said.

The Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7 will see a three-cornered clash involving Amizar, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

On a separate note, Wan Rosdy said the state government is currently in the process of setting up the Pahang State Durian Board to manage, organise and plan strategies to make Pahang durian an exclusive product of the state.

“In Pahang, there are premium durians such as the Musang King, Beserah, Tembaga, Bentong but many outsiders claim that these durians are from their place, so we want to put a stop to this,“ he said.

He said that Pahang Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Education Exco Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak will table a proposal on the matter to the State Assembly for approval soon. -Bernama