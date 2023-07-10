Pelangai by-election: Smooth voting process - Police

BENTONG: Polling for the Pelangai state by-election, which ended at 6 pm today, went smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported, said Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

When contacted by Bernama, he said police did not receive any report of disturbance during the voting process, which began at 8 am in nine polling stations.

Yahaya also said that throughout the 14-day campaigning period, 95 ceramah and campaign permits were approved, in addition to two police reports lodged.

The by-election saw a three-way fight between Datuk Amizar Abu Adam of Barisan Nasional (BN), Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

It was held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, who was killed in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17. - Bernama