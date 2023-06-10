Pelangai by-electon: No complaints on misuse of govt assets - EC

BENTONG: The Election Commission (EC) has not received any complaints on election offences during the campaigning period for the Pelangai state election so far.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said this includes concerns about the misuse of assets and machinery for campaign purposes by any party, as previously alleged by PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“Alhamdulillah, there have been no unwarranted complaints. We have also not received any complaints about the allegations of the misuse of government assets and machinery,” he told reporters after inspecting the preparations at the Pelangai by-election vote tallying centre at Felda Kemasul community hall here today.

Last Wednesday, Tuan Ibrahim called on the EC to investigate Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery for allegedly using state government assets and machinery, in addition to giving incentives to the people throughout the Pelangai by-election campaign period.

However, the claim was refuted by Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail yesterday, saying that Pahang BN is ready to be investigated by the EC.

On the preparations for the by-election, Abdul Ghani said all is running well and the EC expected the voter turnout to reach 75 per cent.

“Since the Pelangai constituency is not that big or far, I expect the results will be known by 9 pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, EC reminded all contesting parties to cease all forms of campaigning and vote-fishing activities outside the polling centres and through social media channels as soon as the campaign period ends at 11.59 pm tonight.

“The EC also reminds that all contesting parties or candidates are prohibited from setting up or manning any booth on polling day as this constitutes an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,” it said.

EC also advised voters to follow the recommended voting times and not wait until the very last minute, and employers to give their employees reasonable time to go out to vote as provided under the Election Offences Act 1954.

The Pelangai state by-election sees a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN candidate Kasim Samat and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhashi.

The by-election is being called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Seri Johari Harun from BN who was killed in a plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17. - Bernama