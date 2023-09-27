Pelangai gateway, Amizar's vision to improve socioeconomic status of its people

BENTONG: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pelangai state by-election Datuk Amizar Abu Adam (pix) wants to transform Pelangai as the gateway to Pahang to raise the socioeconomic status of the constituents.

He said Pelangai has immense potential to be promoted as an agro-tourism centre and a stopover for travellers heading to the east or south coast of the country.

“Along the way from Karak to Pelangai, there are various products...here we have the Telemong durian. People say the durians from Raub are tasty, but believe me, the Telemong durians are more ‘powerful’.

“We also have beautiful homestays and farms with stunning views where people can have ‘healing’ time...In the morning, this area is very cool and truly comfortable,” he told Bernama.

Amizar said the idea to make Pelangai a gateway to the state came about through discussions with the incumbent assemblyman for Pelangai, the late Datuk Seri Johari Harun, not long before he perished in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17.

“He had provided a clear blueprint ...for him, Pelangai is the entry and exit points to several states and I want to add value to that. Pelangai Gateway is my dream. We need something special to attract people to Pelangai,” he noted.

Pelangai Gateway could be a significant branding that has the potential to boost the local economy, business transactions and the provision of services by the residents as well as encourage infrastructure development.

“It can also provide a (good) return on investments...InsyaAllah, one day, maybe in two to five years, there will be many changes in Pelangai,” he added.

Pelangai is known as ‘the ends of Pahang’ among the locals as it is located very near the border with Negeri Sembilan.

The Pelangai by-election which has been set for Oct 7, is a three-cornered fight involving Amizar, Kasim Samat (Perikatan Nasional) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli. -Bernama