Pemanis assemblyman quits PKR, supports Gabungan Baharu in Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad today confirmed that Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full has quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and pledged support to Gabungan Baharu government in Johor.

The newly-appointed Mentri Besar said Dr Chong had made the decision based on his own will and discretion.

“Dr Chong made the decision (to leave PKR) with the aim of prioritising the interests of the state, the Pemanis constituents and the people of Johor in general,” he told a media conference at his office in Bangunan Dato Jaafar Muhammad, here today.

Hasni said Dr Chong had also submitted his statutory declaration in support of the Gabungan Baharu state government.

Asked if Chong would be listed in the state’s new executive council line-up, Hasni said Gabungan Baharu would really welcome a representative from the Chinese community.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had previously summoned all 56 assemblymen in the state to hear their views, and later decreed the Gabungan Baharu had the support of 28 assemblymen while Pakatan Harapan had 26.

Two more assemblymen, Mazlan Bujang (Tiram) and Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Simpang Jeram) were not counted as they were not present during the interview session with the Sultan.

Meanwhile, Dr Chong, who was present at the media conference said there was ‘no pressure’ in making the decision.

“I just made the decision this morning. It was not easy, it was a very painful decision. It was a matured decision, which was made collectively with my supporters, family and friends,” he said.

The 60-year-old dentist who has been in practice for 30 years, joined PKR in 2009.

He said his original intention of joining politics, which is to serve the people in a wider capacity, still remains a priority. - Bernama