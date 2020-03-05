Pemanis rep must pay RM10m for leaving party: PKR

JOHOR BARU: Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full (pix) will have to pay Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) RM10 million for leaving the party, according to Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

Speaking to reporters here today, Puah said this was because Dr Chong had signed a letter to that effect before the assemblyman received his nomination as a party candidate in the 14th General Election.

Dr Chong quit PKR yesterday to become an independent assemblyman supporting Gabungan Baharu, which formed the state government today. - Bernama