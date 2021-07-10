Pemulih food basket aid distribution in Indera Mahkota begins

KUANTAN: The distribution of food baskets for the Indera Mahkota Parliamentary constituency using the RM300,0000 allocation under the People’s Well-being and Economic Rehabilitation Package (Pemulih) has begun today.

Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix), who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said the allocation would be used to provide 6,000 food baskets containing basic items such as rice, flour, cooking oil and milk.

“We have also provided face masks and liquid sanitizers in each basket, using funds other than that which was received under Pemulih.

“Besides that, we also received 500 more food baskets from the Bersatu headquarters at the national level, to be distributed to those in need, as well as donations from various parties,“ he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Pahang Bersatu Leadership Council chief, said this during a press conference after launching the online ‘Pahang Entrepreneur Workshop: Digital Empowerment Programme’ organised by MyNIC Berhad online here, today.

According to Saifuddin, the food basket aid will be distributed based on the lists provided by the Village Development and Prosperity Committee (JKKK) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the constituency.

“My service centre team will also provide assistance if they find out or receive information about families in need.

“In fact, those in need can also call or go directly to the office at Indera Mahkota 8,” he said. — Bernama