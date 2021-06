KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide financial assistance of RM500 a month for three months for unemployed persons with disabilities (PwD) or those who are not Disabled Workers Allowance recipients.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when unveiling the RM150 billion National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) said the initiative which involves an allocation of RM30 million would benefit 20,000 individuals.

““The government will also implement the ‘Jaringan Inisiatif Umum’ or JITU programme to provide basic business capital assistance and guide the disabled and homeless in business,” he said.

For that purpose, Muhyiddin said a total of RM20 million was allocated and the programme is expected to benefit more than 40,000 individuals.

Through Pemulih, the Prime Minister said the government also provided a one-off payment of RM3,000 to the affected operators of fitness and sports centres, including gym, bowling and futsal premises that can only resume operations as early as Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.- Bernama