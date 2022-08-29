Pen-wielding robber nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: He was just armed with a pen and pepper spray, but a 27-year-old man managed to rob a petrol at Pandan Jaya, Ampang on Sunday.

His freedom was, however shortlived as he was arrested some 10 hours after he pulled off the robbery.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said today that the suspect, who wore a cap and face mask, had barged into the petrol station at about 2pm before confronting a male cashier.

He said the suspect pepper-sprayed the cashier and pointed a pen at him before demanding for cash and grabbing several packs of cigarettes.

Mohamad Farouk said after the terrified victim handed about RM600 to the suspect, the robber fled the place.

He said police were alerted, and a hunt for the suspect was launched.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect was traced and arrested at about 10.30pm.

He said the suspect admitted to being involved in the robbery and led police to his house, where several items, including a pepper spray, were seized.

“According to the victim, the suspect had gone to the petrol station two days earlier to look for a job. Checks showed the man has nine past records for robbery, drug-related offences and other crimes. He also tested positive for drug abuse,“ Mohamad Farouk said.

He said a remand order will be sought today to detain the suspect for further investigations.