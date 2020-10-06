Penalising some and not others is the wrong way to go

IT is self-defeating to put stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 and not enforce them effectively.

It is even worse if we have uneven implementation of such measures, which have proven to be effective in minimising the risk of exposure and help flatten the curve of the pandemic to an extent.

The public has been pointing out through social media that pub and nightclub goers had been rounded up daily for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO), but errant politicians seemed to get off scot-free despite obvious SOP violations.

The authorities have not erred in ensuring patrons of pubs and nightclubs are penalised as they have broken the law by frequenting these places, which are not supposed to be in operation.

But when politicians took to the ground to campaign in the run-up to the Sabah state election without face masks or social distancing in crowds, no action was taken against them.

An assemblyman from Malacca was infected while he was in Sabah. An employee of a news organisation has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from editorial duties in Sabah on Sept 30.

The danger of infections by returnees from the Borneo state is not imagined.

By being lenient with people in position and stringent against those who are not will send the wrong signal.

This gripe is being raised by the people through social media and messaging services.

News portals have named the politicians who did not go into 14-day quarantine after their Sabah trip. We know the risk of infection they pose to others as they met hundreds of people on their campaign trail.

Being in positions of importance, it is imperative for them to show the right example by being disciplined enough to self-quarantine and not expose others to the virus.

Sarawak has rightfully imposed stringent measures to isolate travellers from the Peninsular, Sabah and Labuan for 14 days to be sure that they are virus free.

Individuals from Labuan, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia must now apply to the Sabah government for a special pass if they want to enter the state during the inter-district travel restriction.

It is time the peninsula introduces some measures to prevent a spike in the number of cases on this side of the South China Sea caused by returnees from Sabah.