Penang accepts decision to not dissolve State Assembly: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang DAP had tried to convince the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council of the state’s intention to hold its state polls simulteneously with the 15th General Election (GE15) but the council wants the state to concentrate on the parliamentary seats for now.

Penang chief minister, Chow Kon Yeow, said the PH Council did not oppose the idea but they want the state elections of all three PH held states to be convened at the same time.

“Since it was not possible to reach a decision, it was decided that the three states will have to make a collective decision in dissolving the state assemblies. We had an opportunity to discuss the matter thoroughly with the PH leadership.

“Now, we accept the decision (not to dissolve) and focus on the GE15, where there are 13 parliamentary seats up for grabs in Penang. We will focus all our resources and machinery to ensure that PH can win as many seats as possible here,“ he told reporters after visiting the Pusat Jagaan Suria in Sungai Ara near here today.

The PH presidential council meeting decided today that the Penang State Assembly (DUN) will not be dissolved until next year.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said PH’s decision to not dissolve the state assemblies of Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang this year, should be maintained to avoid a situation that could create a perception of disunity in PH.

Meanwhile, Chow who is also the Penang DAP chairman hoped the people will accept the decision even though some of them are disappointed. However, they have also tried their best, including appealing the matter to the PH Presidential Council.

“This decision is a democratic process and most importantly, all supporters and party members, focus on what’s important in the GE15, that is strengthening the spirit of democracy to achieve victory,” he added.

According to Chow, he also conveyed the official decision of PH, not to dissolve the Penang State Assembly, to Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak today.

When asked when the state polls will be held next year, Chow said all three states will have to make a collective decision to hold the state polls at the same time next year. - Bernama