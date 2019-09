GEORGE TOWN: Penang has asked the Housing and Local Government Ministry to reconsider a decision made to rebrand an affordable housing scheme from the community housing scheme (PPR) to the national housing scheme.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said that Penang was taken aback by the decision by the ministry and the house prices have been raised to between RM90,000 and RM300,000.

Future PPR projects will also be carried out under the auspicious of Request for Proposal (RFP) tender.

The current prices for PPR is only about RM70,500. The special arrangement is for the tenants to only pay a monthly rental of RM100 for a tenancy agreement period of between 10 and 15 years.

After that peiod, the tenants should have saved up to purchase their own low or medium housing units which the state is building with the private sector.

There is a list of applicants seeking PPR here where in Penang. There is currently a total of 9,999 PPR units occupied.

By raising the prices under a rebranding exercise, this makes things difficult for Penang to accommodate the many applicants seeking for a PPR unit, Chow said.