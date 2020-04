GEORGE TOWN: Penang has allowed electrical and electronics shops and laundrettes in the state to operate from 8am to 8pm, beginning tomorrow.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the matter was decided in the state security special committee (JKKN) meeting chaired by him today.

Only shops which have applied and given approval by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) are allowed to operate, he said in a news conference via his Facebook account here today.

Meanwhile, Chow said no breaking of fast programmes would be held at mosques and suraus in the state throughout this Ramadan.

“Even though Ramadan routines such as congregational tarawih prayers and Ramadan bazaar are missing from this Ramadan, I hope we can adapt and carry out our religious obligations while complying with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“However, contribution and tithe distribution activities will be carried out as usual,” he said.

Chow also said that the Penang Covid-19 Fund had received RM150,000 in contribution from Best Group (mm2h) Sdn Bhd. — Bernama