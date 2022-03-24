Penang allows Ramadan Bazaar, Farmers’ Market in mosque, surau compound

GEORGE TOWN: The Ramadan Bazaar and Farmers’ Market will be allowed to operate in the compound of mosques and surau in Penang, according to the new standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) today.

Its president, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who is also Deputy Chief Minister I, when contacted, said this was to faciliate the public to get their food supplies, as well as to improve the economy of traders.

Penang is also allowing congregational prayers without physical distancing in all mosques and surau beginning April 1.

Apart from that, the mosques and surau are also allowed to hold tadarus al-Quran and qiamullail activities throughout the month of Ramadan under strict monitoring by the management of these places of worship.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said the Aidil Fitri prayer would also be allowed to be performed al all mosques and surau in the state, but by complying with the stipulated SOP.

“The takbir raya, including house to house, on the eve of Aidilfitri is allowed, as well as visit to cemeteries,” he added. - Bernama