Penang allows walk-in vaccination at 10 PPV till Oct 31

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has decided to extend the period for walk-in vaccination at 10 vaccine administering centres (PPV) from now until Oct 31.

State Health, Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, Dr Norlela Ariffin said the walk-in vaccination was open to all students who had yet to be inoculated, those who missed the second dose, had not unregistered and those not given their appointments yet.

“The state CITF has decided to allow walk-ins at 10 PPV in Penang from now until Oct 31 for these groups, while teenagers aged 12 years can walk in on Oct 6.

“The 10 PPV involved are at the Pesta site, Dewan Balik Pulau, SPICE, Dewan Millenium, Perda convention hall, SP Arena Seberang Jaya, Seberang Jaya Expo site, Hotel Vangohh Cherok Tok Kun, Dewan Jawi and Dewan Sg Bakap,” she said in statement, here, today.

In line with that, Norlela said the booster or third dose would be given to 480,000 Penang residents comprising senior citizens, frontliners and those with comorbidities.

“The dates and locations will be announced later,” she added. — Bernama