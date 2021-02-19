Penang announces People’s Aid Package 3.1 worth RM8.41 million

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 19: The Penang government has approved the Penang People’s Aid Package 3.1 worth RM8.41 million to help several sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure that the state’s economy will continue to be developed during the post-Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the State Government Council (MMK) meeting held on Feb 17 had decided that 19 most affected groups and institutions covering various sectors would receive the assistance.

“Those who will receive a one-off assistance of RM1,000 under the People’s Aid Package 3.1 include small and medium enterprises (SME) entrepreneurs while registered sports and fitness entrepreneurs will receive a one-off RM500 assistance.

“Childcare centres, homes for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwD) as well as women’s shelters in Penang will receive a one-off assistance of RM5,000,“ he said in a statement today.

He said mobile spa service operators; tour bus or van, rental car or limousine drivers; registered tour guides; watercraft operators; recreational horse operators; canteen and cafeteria operators in public and private institutions of higher learning (IPT), colleges or training institutes; teachers of rakyat religious schools and registered teaching credential holders under the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) will also receive a one-off assistance of RM500.

“Tourism operators, temples and non-Muslim houses of worship registered under the Registrar of Societies, suraus registered under JHEAIPP will receive a one-off assistance of RM1,000,“ he said.

Chow added that the livestock feed incentive for traditional poultry, ruminant and pig breeders under the supervision of the state Veterinary Services Department will benefit about 1,088 recipients involving an allocation of RM574,424.

Besides that, he said the state government would also channel medical equipment assistance and carry out the Penang COVID-19 Immunisation Programme which involves financial implications amounting to RM2 million.

“The smart collaboration programme with digital trading platform providers that will benefit about 15,000 recipients under this package involves an allocation of RM1 million,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the aid package would benefit 194 operators of sports industry activities in the state.- Bernama