Penang applies to raise worker limit for strata residence

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will be submitting an application of highrise properties strata management in the state on the maximum limit of workers during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for consideration.

Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said strata managements claimed the maximum limit of two workers at one time during MCO is not reasonable based on the size of the housing scheme.

“The two issues raised by strata management are on the condition imposed by KPKT on the daily maximum number of workers and operation hours from 8am to 5pm,” he told a media conference via Penang City Council Facebook (MBPP) site here today.

He said on the overall there are 1,855 strata housing schemes in the state with 301,188 units of houses and MBPP owns second highest number of strata schemes in the country after Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

It is estimated that if one unit has a household of four, they will comprise 1.2 million residents from the 1.8 million population of Penang,” he said.

With such high density at strata premises, Jagdeep advised all residents to help look after their safety and health while practising social distancing within the housing scheme. — Bernama