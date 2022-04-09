Penang approves 76,365 affordable houses for construction

BATU KAWAN: Penang has approved 76,365 units of Affordable Houses (RMM) throughout the state so that residents could own houses and enjoy a better quality of life.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said currently 19,640 houses are being built while 38,190 units of residences have been completed and occupied by buyers.

“So far, Penang Development Corporation (PDC) itself has assisted the state government to provide 4,084 units of RMM covering 1,921 completed units, 603 units under construction and 1,560 units being planned.

“In its latest project, PDC will be implementing a house construction project, in Batu Kawan which is Suria 2 involving 520 units of RMM on an almost 3-hectare site costing RM102 million starting this December and would be completed in three years,” he told reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for Suria 2 Affordable Housing Development in Bandar Cassia here today.

Also present were state Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo, Seberang Perai City Council mayor Datuk Azhar Arshad and PDC chief executive officer Aziz Bakar.

Chow said Suria 2 project involved 371 units of type C RMM and 149 units of type B which are low-cost RMM complete with car and motorcycle parking area.

“The houses for this project cost RM72,500 each unit for type C1 which has a built-up area of 800 sq ft while type C2 costs RM220,000 (1,000 sq ft) and type B has area of 900 sq ft priced at RM168,000 a unit.

“The selling price for Suria 2 houses are cheaper compared to the housing market sold by private housing developers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aziz said Suria 2 is part of 25 phases involving 80 hectares of land planned under RMM development by the state government with PDC in Batu Kawan.

“We have planned to build 11,800 units of various types of RMM in all phases and for Suria 2 under phase two, 520 units of houses would be built to boost the expanding Batu Kawan Industrial Park (BKIP), “ he said. — Bernama