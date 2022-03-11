Penang Assembly sitting to carry on as scheduled tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session will take place as scheduled tomorrow, although Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will not be able to attend as he is still under COVID-19 quarantine.

Penang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the assembly sitting will begin with an hour question and answer session as usual before being adjourned to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Chow is unable to attend as he is still quarantined. That is not a problem as the State Executive Council Members (exco) will attend the question and answer session,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On Nov 1, Chow said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Previously, Chow had announced that the State Legislative Assembly sitting would continue on Nov 4 to meet constitutional requirements. However, the session, including the tabling of the state budget will be postponed until GE15 polling day. - Bernama