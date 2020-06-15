Penang barbers, hair salons lauded over compliance

GEORGE TOWN: Penang recorded a 99% compliance rate among some 433,000 barber shops that were inspected through spot checks last week.

The same was observed at hair salons, which recorded almost 100% compliance rate of the 760 outlets that were checked by the Penang Island City Council and the Seberang Prai City Council, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo told a press conference.

He was pleased with the high compliance rate and said it showed the determination of the private sector to collaborate with healthcare professionals and the local authorities to ensure that the standard operating procedures were fully adhered to with the gradual reopening of the economy here.

The high compliance rate is also a confidence booster as Penang tries to maintain its green zone status, together with Perlis, as the only two states which continue to record zero Covid-19 cases.

Jagdeep said the local authorities will continue to check the outlets to ensure that barbers and hair salons comply with the regulations that have been put in place by the state government.

“This was important as their business involves close proximity contact,” he said.

In related development, Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee has proposed that the federal government impose a moratorium for small medium enterprises (SME) to settle their arrears from leasing commercial lots.

This is after he received several calls for help by SME, which are having difficulties settling their rent because of the prolonged lockdown due to spread of the coronavirus.

There were also calls for help by some house tenants, who urged the federal government to offer a six-month grace period for rental so that they can make ends meet until the economy starts to improve, Ong said in a statement.