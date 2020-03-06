Penang Bersatu reps pledges support for PH state government

GEORGE TOWN: Two Penang assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today announced that they will remain supportive of the Pakatan Harapan state government.

Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim and Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq said they will continue to support and uphold PH.

“We agreed to hold the people’s mandate by continuing our support to the PH government in Penang,” Zolkifly wrote in a brief statement posted on his Facebook page today.

He said they will stand by Penang Bersatu chairman Datuk Marzuki Yahya and the state party leadership.

Of the 40 state seats in Penang, DAP holds 19 seats, PKR (14), Parti Amanah Negara (2), Bersatu (2), Umno (2) and PAS (1). - Bernama