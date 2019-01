PETALING JAYA: The student behind the wheels of the SUV that plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge following an accident in the wee hours of the morning yesterday was on his way home after attending a birthday party.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said this as the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim intensifies.

Nik Ros Azhan said police have recorded statements from the victim’s friends and eyewitnesses.

“The victim’s father has also come forward to lodge a report on his missing son after learning about the incident,“ Nik Ros Azhan said in a statement.

This morning, Region 1 Marine Police Commander ACP Rosman Ismail said the SAR operation was being mounted by 30 members of the Marine Police, with the cooperation from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

The SUV, which was heading to Prai, was reported to have been involved in an accident on the Penang Bridge before it plunged into the sea in the mishap which occurred at 2.54am yesterday.

In a dashcam video that has since gone viral, an SUV can be seen speeding on the right-hand lane when a Toyota Vios which appears to have lost control veers from the right-hand lane to the left-hand lane and back to the right-hand lane before slamming into the SUV.

The SUV is then seen turning turtle and spinning before plunging into the sea.

The case has since been classified for reckless driving under Road Transport Act 1987.