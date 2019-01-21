Penang Bridge crash: MMEA divides search area into four sectors

GEORGE TOWN: The search and rescue (SAR) area for the missing SUV and its driver which plunged off the Penang Bridge during the early morning crash yesterday had been divided into four sectors.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinator, First Admiral Maritime Rozali Mohd Said said the SAR area was divided into sectors based on the available assets.

“The MMEA is coordinating the SAR operation and assets belonging to the MMEA, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Marine Police, Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), as well as the Civil Defence Force, had been deployed to the area to find the missing SUV and the driver.

The assets include a Kilat boat with 14 divers from Perak MMEA, a team of nine divers from RMN’s KD Duyong, a CB001 boat and a team of RMN’s reserve unit from KD Perantau, an RH and ZABRI 1 boats from the Marine Police and two aluminium boats from the JBPM, he told reporters here.

“Members of the public who may have spotted the victim or any large object around the area are requested to contact the 24-hour police hotline at 999 or the Penang MMEA Operation Centre at 04-2626146,” he said.

The SUV, which was heading to Perai, was reported to have been involved in an accident with another car at Km4 of the Penang Bridge before it plunged into the sea in the mishap which occurred at 2.54 am yesterday.

The identity of the driver had been identified as a 20-year-old student, Moey Yun Peng.

Meanwhile, Penang JBPM operation officer Mohd Hafiz Hafizal said that a private company, Marine Science Technology Sdn Bhd, had lent their underwater tracking device to the SAR team to help find the missing SUV.

He said according to the company, the device was capable of tracking an object up to 20-metre deep.

“The assistance from the company in lending us the device will surely help the SAR team today and hopefully the search today will bring about positive results,” he added. — Bernama