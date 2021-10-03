Penang Bridge power cables in good condition

KUALA LUMPUR: Tests conducted by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) following a power failure on the Penang Bridge yesterday found that its electrical cables were in good condition.

In view of this, TNB, in a statement last night said that it was now ready to restore the bridge’s power supply.

“TNB is working with PLUS (PLUS Malaysia Bhd) for electricity supply to be fully restored once repair works by PLUS are completed,” the statement read.

The Penang Bridge experienced a power failure at 8.23 pm yesterday after which restoration works were immediately undertaken. - Bernama