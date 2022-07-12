Penang Bridge to close temporarily this Sunday

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Bridge will be temporarily closed for the Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM) from midnight to 10 am, Sunday (Dec 11).

PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS), in a statement today, said the bridge would be operating as usual from 10 am upon completion of the event.

“As such, PLUS advises the public to utilise the Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah Bridge (Second Penang Bridge) as an alternative and follow all on-site instructions.

“PLUS thanks all highway users for their attention and cooperation,” it said.

It added that highway users could contact the PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for traffic updates or assistance during emergencies.

PBIM, the largest annual sports event in the northern peninsula, returns after a two-year hiatus, with some 26,000 participants expected to join the run.

The race categories comprised Full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km) and 10km Run (Open/Junior). - Bernama