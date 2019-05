BUTTERWORTH: A businessman and two others were charged in the Special Sessions Court for Corruption here today with falsifying housing sales and purchase documents two years ago.

Real estate company managing director Datuk Khor Siang Gin, 49, his marketing and sales division head Thein Ling Yen, 41, and executive director Tan Siew Feng, 50, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The trio are accused of committing the offence at the Penang State Secretariat’s housing division on May 8, 2017.

They allegedly tried to cheat and deceive the division by producing a false sales and purchase document for the purpose of obtaining the 30 percent Bumiputera quota waiver estimated at RM1.64 million in the Alila 2 project.

The charge under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and liable to a fine on conviction.

Judge Nizam Zakaria set RM20,000 as bail with one surety for each accused, and June 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Selvaranjini prosecuted, while the three accused were represented by counsel Oh Choong Ghee and M. Puravalen.

The trio posted bail. - Bernama