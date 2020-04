GEORGE TOWN: Penang with its reputation of a medical equipment manufacturing hub can become a top producer of essential protective gear in the global fight against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) told a historic state assembly legislative sitting today that the factories can transform their production lines to manufacture surgical masks, including the highly recommended N95 model, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other necessary medical devices.

“Penang wants to help our healthcare front liners in the ongoing fight against Covid-19,” he said in remarks made available to the media here.

The sitting at Dewan Sri Pinang was historic as it lasted less than five hours, starting with the observance of a one-minute silence for the global victims of the virus, while social distancing was also imposed inside.

Before entering, participants had to undergo temperature checks.

Questions were replied in written form while the only speeches were from the Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Dr Abdul Rahman Abbas, Chow, and Opposition Leader Datuk Muhammad Yusoff Mohd Nor (Sungai Dua- Barisan Nasional)

Based on the state’s standing as a global manufacturing hub with a pool of knowledge and high number of skilled workers, Penang can move through the value chain to produce more of such items to cater to the anticipated demand in the struggle against the virus.

The state has over 20 medical devices manufacturers in its industrial zones, including multinational giants such as B Braun and the Abbot Group.

“Given the strength of Penang in the electronics and electrical sector, the state also wants to drive innovation and production of technologies, tools and products that will help the people of Penang and Malaysia to enter the next (new) normal after the era of the movement control order (MCO),“ Chow added.

Chow also touched on making food production a priority for the state as it is also a hub for the distribution of farming produce and seafood.

He also said there was of no need to impose any enhanced MCO in the districts in the state as the virus outreach was contained here.

Together with Perlis and Kedah, the northern region can be declared a green zone if the infection rates continue to fall in the third phase of the MCO which runs until April 28.

Chow also spoke on the need to reform the economy by focusing more on digital platforms and intensifying efforts to woo foreign direct investments, especially in generating more jobs.

“In the post-Covid-19 era, the hygiene aspect is a must,” he said.

The notable assemblyman missing at today’s sitting was Air Puteh’s Lim Guan Eng, who was excused from attending because he was still recovering from surgery to his fractured shoulder.