GEORGE TOWN: Penang marked the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China with a firm belief that the bond secured between both sides would grow from strength to strength.

In a reception here on Friday, Penang’s Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and China’s Consul–General Lu Shiwei spoke of the big inroads Penang and cities in China have made since the ties were formalised 45 years ago.

They also underlined the various milestones achieved by both sides.

Chow revealed that more than 40 Chinese corporations have invested in Penang since last year with foreign direct investments amounting to RM3.8 billion.

There were 72,386 Chinese tourist arrivals last year at the Penang International Airport indicating that the state was a popular destination for China.

Lu said that on May 31 1974, the leaders of China and Malaysia made the decision to formally establish diplomatic relations between both countries with long-term strategic vision and excellent political wisdom.

Malaysia was the first country in the Asean region to initiate bilateral ties with China.

“In the past 45 years, no matter how the international situation changed, the relations between both countries have always maintained strong vitality, cementing the China-Malaysia friendship. The important reason is that both countries have established deepening mutual political trust on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” he said.

Among those present were Penang DAP veterans; Phee Boon Poh, Datuk Lim Hock Seng, Datuk Danny Law Heng Kiang, state DAP secretary Lim Hui Ling and Perak DAP chairman Datuk Ngeh Koo Nam.

Others present were former Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon, Penang Gerakan veteran Datuk Dr Teng Hock Nan and former Penang MCA chairpersons; Datuk Koay Kar Huah and Tan Sri Dr Sak Cheng Lum.