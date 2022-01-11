Penang Chief Minister confirmed positive with Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is confirmed positive for Covid-19 today and will be resting for a few days, said the Chief Minister’s Special Investment Adviser Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon.

He said Chow would need to rest a few days before performing his duties as usual.

“For now he will comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) ...it’s just a normal Covid-19, son there’s nothing to be unduly worried about,“ he told Bernama after the opening of a new supply chain distribution hub, NI Malaysia Sdn Bhd, here.

Meanwhile, Chow, in a post on his official Facebook, stated that he did a self-screening test for Covid-19 this morning and the result was positive.

Last Sunday, Chow, who is Penang DAP chairman, was announced as the DAP candidate for the Batu Kawan parliament seat to replace the incumbent MP, Kasthuriraani Patto, who has announced that she will not contest in GE15.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov19 as polling day for GE15, while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov15. - Bernama