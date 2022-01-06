Penang, Chile to collab, promoting cultural and historical tourism

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Government and the Embassy of Chile in Malaysia are collaborating to promote tourism in the state and country.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said both parties have gone through a discussion with the visit from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to Malaysia, Diego Velasco-Von Pilgrimm that might result in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the future.

According to Yeoh, there are three potential sectors that the state and Chile can share to boost tourism such as ecotourism, gastronomy and arts and culture or creative industry.

“Penang and Chile stand out for cultural diversity as the source of pride of both destinations... We can find diverse tourist attractions as both destinations share similarities by having rich culture and heritage.

“Besides, both are well known for their street food and gastronomic culture which has enormous potential. Chilean food has many influences such as Inca and Mapuche while Penang food also has dishes from different races mixed in harmony and complement each other...I believe through food, people can experience culture and connect with the locals,” he told reporters here today.

He said that both destinations share the idea to actualise sustainable development in its city, hence the collaboration in exchanging knowledge, culture, science, technology and trade within the framework will be beneficial.

Yeoh said the state government is planning to organise a Chile food exhibition and competition in a short time to kick off the introduction of Chile among Penangites.

On the other hand, Pilgrimm said Chile is looking forward for a sister city programme with Penang which is a broad-based relationship with long-term partnership between two communities and youth exchange to learn each other’s culture and heritage differences.

“We (Chile and Penang) share the value of preserving. I can see Penang is offering a variety of food, the beauty of the street and the way that the (heritage) buildings are reconstructed and restored is good. We also see the vibrant community here enjoying different cultures,” he said.

Earlier, the Penang State Government and the Embassy of Chile in Malaysia signed a pledge of cooperation today, represented by Yeoh and Pilgrimm and was witnessed by the Governor of Penang, Tan Sri Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak. - Bernama