Penang church open for Mass tomorrow, first time in 3 months

GEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest churches in Penang – the Church of the Immaculate Conception here - will reopen for Sunday Mass tomorrow after a lapse of some three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And in keeping with social distancing as well as crowd control, the church will have the Sunday worshippers and parishioners sit next to cut out posters of the Catholic Saints, who will occupy certain spaces to provide a distance among the worshippers.

In a statement, parish priest Father Jude Miranda said the mass can only accommodate 275 people and they must be between the ages of 13 and 69.

Those who want to follow the proceedings can do so through their digital devices where live streaming of the mass would be offered.

Ahead of its first Sunday mass, Miranda disclosed that the entire church has undergone a disinfection exercise and the worshippers have been advised to pre-register if they are eligible while their temperature would be checked at the entrance into the premises.

“During the prayers, we will also remember those who had lost their lives to the pandemic in Malaysia and globally,” said Miranda.

The over 200-year-old church caters to about 3,000 parishioners from the Pulau Tikus to Tanjung Bungah localities.