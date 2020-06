GEORGE TOWN: Penang has expressed unhappiness over the decision by the federal government to revoke the approval of its RM100 million cable car system project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the decision would have a negative impact on the state economy.

“Our plan to develop the economy has hit a setback with the move by the federal government to reverse its earlier decision to allow the project to proceed,” he said at his daily press conference through social media.

The cable car system, to link Penang Hill with the Youth Park area, was given the green light by the Pakatan Harapan administration.

When tabling the budget for 2020 last year, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng announced that RM100 million would be allocated for the project and commented that it would generate much prospects for a spillover effect for the state.

“It would not only have an impact on the continuation of the Bukit Bendera development plan, but also the Penang economy in general,” Chow said.

When the project was announced, NGOs in Penang such as Sahabat Alam Malaysia had objected to it. Work on the project was slated to begin at the end of this year.

Chow explained that in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of public infrastructure projects would stimulate the local economy.

Such projects will provide employment opportunities and various ripple effects to the development of the state economy, he added.