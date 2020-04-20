Penang CM encourages Penangites to persevere during MCO

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) was moved to raise the spirits of Penangites here, reassuring and encouraging all who have been living for over a month in restrictive conditions amid the fear of contracting Covid-19.

He pointed out that the number of positive cases in Penang totaled 119 patients including one fatality and said that the state has a higher recovery rate of 80%, twice the national average.

He reiterated a saying that in times of crises, there are opportunities to exploit, citing Penang’s relentless march towards digitalising its economy.

Penang has also recorded the second lowest Covid-19 cases per capita in the country, Chow told an online virtual roundtable - “Hack the Next Normal.”

The event, organised by think tank, the Penang Institute, aimed to garner ideas and to foster networking ties on how to empower the community here to adjust to the new norms, effected by the virus and the movement control order (MCO).

Chow encouraged the citizens here to continue pursuing their aspirations in spite of the new challenges.

“We acted early before the MCO was imposed on March 18. Now, before it ends, we want to take early actions to ensure that Penang is ready when we reopen (our economy).”

Chow pointed out that Penang has been a technological hub in Malaysia.

“Whether small medium enterprises or new start-ups, particularly through the Penang Science Cluster, we aim to provide an ecosystem for people to think about technology, develop and use it.”

The minister was also proud that his communications team was the first to employ Facebook Live to replace the conventional press conferences in view that there was a need for social distancing to be employed during the MCO.

Both city councils on the island and mainland respectively, have actively been using social media to reach out to the communities and respond to the groups in need here.

“All these are just the tip of the iceberg. The Chinese word for crisis is a combination of the characters representing danger and opportunity.

“The crisis has provided us with an opportunity to rethink how we do things,” he added.