Penang CM hopes federal govt treats state fairly

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) hoped the federal government under new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will give fair treatment to the state in the interests of the people.

Chow said the Penang government was ready to face the changing political reality and return to the pre-2018 situation.

“We do not expect to get special treatment, but we expect fair treatment from the federal government because of the role played and the contributions made by Penang to the economic development of Malaysia.

“We hope whatever decisions taken will not make it difficult for the people because of the political change ... the people deserve better and Penang also deserves better,” he told reporters after chairing the Penang state executive council meeting, here today.

Chow, who is also Tanjong MP, said with the change, the state government was prepared to face every possibility.

“We still do not know the impact (of the political change) as a whole, because the new federal government is yet to be formed and we will be monitoring closely to see how we can address all the issues arising from this political change,” he said. - Bernama