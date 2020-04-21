Penang CM lays out strategy to navigate through Covid-19 and MCO

GEORGE TOWN: Penang not only has a comprehensive strategy in containing the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the state, but a comprehensive plan post-MCO exit.

Although the number of positive cases in Penang have reached 119, the figure is moderate. Moreover, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow disclosed that there is an 80% recovery rate here and to date, only one life lost to the virus.

Penang also reports the second fewest case of Covid-19 (per a 100,000 population) with no new cases over the past six days.

Speaking at an interactive session with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Aminuddin Harun on addressing the spread of the virus, Chow said that the state had set up a “war room” precisely to fight Covid-19.

It will emphasise on the 3Cs - in this case, Control, Communicate and Contain.

“We have cancelled huge public events such as the Yosakoi Festival even before the first case was reported in Penang. When the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on Mar 18, we mobilised 5,000 of our local council staffers, together with the police, to enforce preventive measures and carry out disinfection works.”

All through MCO1, the state distributed personal protective equipment to frontliners and ensured supply was sufficient at the main treatment hub, the Penang Hospital.

Communication was essential when the state launched the ‘Penang Fight Covid-19’ campaign with the underlying principle being transparency in fighting the invisible enemy.

“We worked with doctors to carry out awareness campaigns in Bahasa Melayu, English, Hokkien, Cantonese, and Tamil, to ensure that everyone was aware how to protect themselves,” said Chow.

Penang then moved to contain the pandemic by allocating an emergency relief budget of RM75 million by targeting the most vulnerable towards the outbreak.

Now that the state is reaping some benefit, including a high compliance rate with the MCO, Chow said Penang is ready, raising that as long as there is no vaccine, the MCO will probably be occasional.

He said the Penang government will remain vigilant and is ready to provide assistance to targeted groups that are impacted by the pandemic.

The state’s next strategy is adapting to the new normal where it identified needs to reform its institutions, the economy and society, in trying to flatten the curve.

On the state’s economy, Chow admitted that it will be a very bad year with the global supply chain affected.

“Businesses has to innovate to survive. People need jobs. Penang had huge approved manufacturing investments that came in (nine months of last year), valued at RM13.3 billion. Those investments will create 13,000 jobs,” he noted with gratitude.

He also talked about not relying on foreign investment capital but to reboot the economy by focusing on public projects and strengthening small and medium enterprises, the backbone of the manufacturing sector.