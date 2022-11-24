Penang CM: Loke’s apology to S’wak will restore good faith

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s apology was the right thing to do in order to restore good faith with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said today.

The Penang CM added that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is trying to form a unity government with the best interests of Malaysia and its people in mind, Malay Mail reports.

“I think the secretary-general did the right thing to put the national agenda above party and personal feelings,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke’s apology was followed shortly after by a similar statement from DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng.