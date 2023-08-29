Penang CM: New state reps to utilise unused allocations

GEORGE TOWN: All newly elected Penang state assemblymen will utilise the unused allocations of their predecessors for their respective constituencies.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said there is still allocation left from the previous assemblymen to be used for the fourth quarter of this year before new allocations are announced later.

“It is the same for the (11 assemblymen) from the Opposition, if there are allocations left, it is to be used.

“We (state government) will continue with the policy of providing allocations to all assemblymen, regardless if they are backbenchers or from the Opposition, but (the amount) will not be equal,” he told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of the state elected representatives here today.

He was asked if the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) state government will channel allocations to opposition assemblymen similar to the PN-led Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu governments.

Meanwhile, Chow asked all assemblymen in Penang to foster unity and practise mature politics in order to prioritise the people’s agenda, as well as not to instill hatred or resort to racial and religious sensitivities.

“The people mandate should not be belittled and wasted, instead use it for initiatives, approaches, efforts and mature debates that can bring about all good things for the continued development of Penang.

“Despite different ideologies, the determination to continue to maintain the harmony and unity of this state must always be a guiding principle. It is this stability that will and can continue to lead Penang to the pinnacle of success as we have carved out for the past 15 years,” he said. -Bernama