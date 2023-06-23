Penang CM: Situation at Air Itam dam improves, capacity exceeds alert level

GEORGE TOWN: The situation at the Air Itam Dam, which had previously seen its capacity drop due to prolonged hot weather, has now improved and exceeded the alert level with a current capacity of 52 per cent.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the dam had previously dipped to 40 per cent effective capacity (alert level) last month and was projected to only last for 40 days then.

“I receive the statistics daily and monitoring shows that the Air Itam Dam is storing more and more water and have exceeded the alert level.

“Before, it was at alert level two (40 per cent) but did not reach the critical level... it is now no longer in the red zone,“ he told reporters after the opening of the Penang International Halal Expo and Conference (PIHEC) 2023 here today.

Chow was responding to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) statement that eight of the country’s 43 dams in five states, namely Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak, were at the alert level.

Chow further said that the effective capacity of Teluk Bahang Dam was currently less than 50 per cent as it is a large dam that takes more time to fill.

He said the effective capacity of Mengkuang Dam is 88 per cent, which means it neither rises nor falls as it is a storage dam that does not release water for irrigation on a normal day and is only used in emergencies.

It was reported last month that the Air Itam Dam’s water reserves would last only 40 days, while the Teluk Bahang Dam would last 146 days following prolonged hot weather in many parts of the country.

On May 8, the water level of the Air Itam Dam dipped to 41.5 per cent and 48.1 per cent at the Teluk Bahang Dam.

Following this, Penang requested the Federal government for cloud seeding assistance to trigger rain in its water catchment areas.

On June 12, a second cloud seeding exercise was carried out at both dams, a month after the first one. -Bernama