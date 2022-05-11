Penang CM submits nomination papers in person after being cleared of Covid-19

BATU KAWAN: Shortly after being cleared of Covid-19, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today showed up in person at the Seberang Perai Vocational College nomination centre here to submit his nomination papers for the Batu Kawan parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Chow, who is Penang DAP chairman, had since recovered after being tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday.

“I tested positive on Tuesday but I had some medication and recovered the next day with negative Covid self-test result,“ he told reporters after the conclusion of the nomination process at the Seberang Perai Vocational College.

Despite still having some cough and phlegm, Chow said he had abided by the quarantine standard operating procedues (SOP) and tested negative before heading to the nomination centre.

Chow, attired in a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants, accompanied by his wife Tan Lean Kee, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy and supporters, arrived at the nomination centre at around 7.45 am.

Admitting to being nervous while at the nomination centre, Chow said it was not because of the Covid-19 scare but contesting at the parliamentary level.

DAP had last Sunday announced Chow, former member of parliament for Tanjong, as the Pakatan Harapan candidate for Batu Kawan, replacing the incumbent MP, Kasthuriraani Patto, who had announced that she will not contest in GE15.

In GE14, Kasthuriraani won the seat with a majority of 33,553 votes. - Bernama