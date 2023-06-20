Penang CM to meet governor on June 27, dissolution of state assembly likely next day

BUTTERWORTH: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow intends to seek an audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak on June 27 to obtain consent to dissolve the Penang legislative assembly.

If all goes as planned, he said the state assembly will be dissolved on June 28 to make way for the state election.

Chow was speaking to reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Taman Senagin Community Management Council (MPKK) hall here today.

Penang has 40 state seats and in the 14th general election (GE14), Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 37 seats, including two from Bersatu candidates who were then part of the coalition.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won two and PAS, one.

Penang will be going to the state polls soon, along with Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.-Bernama