Penang CM to meet governor tomorrow for consent to dissolve state assembly

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he has been granted an audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak tomorrow to obtain consent to dissolve the Penang legislative assembly on June 28.

“I have received the appointment from the Governor’s office and will be meeting him tomorrow at 8 am. After that we will have a press conference at about 2.30 pm at Komtar to be attended by all state assemblymen,“ he told reporters here today.

Penang has 40 state constituencies and in the 14th general election (GE14), Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 37, including two by Bersatu candidates, while BN won two, and PAS, one.

Penang will be going to the state polls soon, along with Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Chow, who is Penang PH chairman, said the coalition aims to win between 30 and 32 seats this time around.

He said achieving that target would be considered a satisfactory result.-Bernama