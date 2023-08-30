Penang CM urges all parties to set aside differences, focus on unity

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) has urged all parties in the state to set aside their political differences after the 15th state election and focus on unity in honour of tomorrow’s National Day celebration.

He said that this is because without unity, it is impossible for the people to achieve stability, prosperity and continuous progress.

“Stop any provocation, avoid making confrontational statements using religious and racial sentiments or spreading false information, especially on social media, that could lead to disunity among people of different races,” he said in his message in conjunction with the National Day 2023 celebrations.

Chow said this year’s National Day celebration became meaningful when history was sketched with the formation of the Unity Government, which ended the country’s political uncertainties.

He said that the line-up of state executive council members, which represents the Unity Government’s new mandate, is now ready to chart the direction for Penang.

Chow said that Penang has continued to make history since 2008, including attracting investments of RM200 billion in the manufacturing sector and becoming the country’s main exporter since 2018 with a value of RM170.8 trillion in addition to creating more than 222,000 job opportunities.

“Through the ‘Penang 2030 Vision: A People-centric Smart and Green State That Inspires the Nation’, various initiatives and new approaches have been introduced to ensure that everyone in the state will enjoy the benefits of economic development,” he said. -Bernama