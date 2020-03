GEORGE TOWN: In view of the outbreak of Covid-19, Penang has expressed hope more people will take this opportunity to travel domestically.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said holidaymakers can opt for ‘staycation’, and also urged members of the public to practise good, and to avoid mass gatherings.

It is learnt that the annual March school break, which starts now, may be extended by another week as part of efforts to protect schoolchildren from the virus, and pressure from parents.

“We also want our residents to plan their vacation and to keep a distance between each other to. Keep at least one meter apart and don surgical masks when heading outside,“ he said.

Chow said in a statement that the public should also refrain from using public transport temporarily.

Based on reports coming in, the state believes that there is a second wave of the outbreak emerging now, said Chow.

Penang has confirmed one case of a Motorola Solutions Sdn Bhd engineer, who had tested positive on Monday, and he remains under treatment at the Penang Hospital.

For public queries, the state health authorities can be contacted at its Crisis Preparedness & Response Centre through e-mail: epid_penang@moh.gov.my or to call a fixed line number at 04 - 262 9902.

In another development, state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Halim Hussein has issued a statement that the state has cancelled its participation at the North Sumatera Trade Fair in Indonesia due to the virus.