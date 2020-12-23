Penang collaborates with AirAsia to boost domestic tourism

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government through Penang Global Tourism has teamed up with AirAsia to launch the SNAP campaign to attract more domestic tourists to Penang.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) Exco Yeoh Soon Hin said the SNAP campaign would offer flight and hotel combos covering more than 25 hotels in Penang from Dec 24 to 27.

SNAP is offered by AirAsia.com in collaboration with airlines and hotel suppliers to boost domestic tourism traffic.

He said there are three-day and two-night stay packages for as low as RM49, while those who prefer more luxurious stay at four- or five-star hotels can opt for deals that start at RM179.

“We are optimistic that with the collaboration with AirAsia, Penang’s tourism industry will offer travellers a vast array of new holiday opportunities,” he told a press conference here, today.

He said the campaign would support the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia initiative and help in the recovery of the local tourism industry.

“We are observing a positive rebound on tourism activities and we are working towards accelerating the recovery of tourism, supporting jobs and the economy and increasing tourism receipts,” he added.

Meanwhile, the regional commercial head of AirAsia, Tan Mai Yin, said the company is offering a curated promotion named Penang Eat + Play (PLUS) for tourists and Penangites covering food, attractions and transportation.

PLUS will take place from Dec 24 to 31, where travellers can book the bundle at a special discounted rate of RM49 using the promo code ‘AAPENANG’.

She added that AirAsia is increasing the frequency of flights, which had been severely affected by the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10 flights from Johor Bahru to Penang weekly have now been increased to 25 while for Langkawi to Penang the frequency has increased from 10 to 25 flights weekly and for Kuala Lumpur to Penang, from 10 to 35 flights weekly. -Bernama